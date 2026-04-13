Mean Pope Leo Still Getting Under Trump's Skin

Trumpety Trump is incapable of a rational discussion, so the only way he can talk about Pope Leo is to attack him via social media. Hence, this:
But don't worry, our fearless corporate media is on the case!
Rather than treat Trump’s comments about Pope Leo as deranged, embarrassing and offensive to (many) Catholics, early headlines (and stories) paint it as Trump just bashing back against a political opponent. Truly broken media environment.
— Joe Adalian (@tvmojoe.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T02:23:37.210Z
Pope Leo is so popular, it must eat away at Trump. I mean, the White Sox have an August promotion planned with pope hats, that's how popular he is. WHAT ABOUT THE MAGAT HATS? He must really be stewing. This is how Trump tries to fight back:
I never noticed his healing hands before, probably because they're usually clutching fistfuls of cash and fake awards.
Pope Leo XIV responded to Trump’s social media post attacking him by saying:
“I do not look at my role as being political, a politician. I don’t want to get into a debate with him. I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.”
— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T12:17:29.791Z