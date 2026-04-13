Mean Pope Leo Still Getting Under Trump's Skin

Trumpety Trump is incapable of a rational discussion, so the only way he can talk about Pope Leo is to attack him via social media. Hence, this:

Donald Dumbass Trump just attacked an incredibly popular Pope Leo. Trump is such a pitiful small man and a MORON to boot. — Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) 2026-04-13T01:34:02.298Z

But don't worry, our fearless corporate media is on the case!

Rather than treat Trump’s comments about Pope Leo as deranged, embarrassing and offensive to (many) Catholics, early headlines (and stories) paint it as Trump just bashing back against a political opponent. Truly broken media environment. — Joe Adalian (@tvmojoe.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T02:23:37.210Z

Pope Leo is so popular, it must eat away at Trump. I mean, the White Sox have an August promotion planned with pope hats, that's how popular he is. WHAT ABOUT THE MAGAT HATS? He must really be stewing. This is how Trump tries to fight back:

Trump posted this picture of himself as a Jesus-like figure — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T03:11:30.115Z

I never noticed his healing hands before, probably because they're usually clutching fistfuls of cash and fake awards.

My spouse had a thought: Let's take him up on this theory. Crucify him and see if he comes back from the dead in three days. — Cherie F. (@cheriefoster.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T02:54:58.349Z

Just want to ask, but isn’t this a bit sacrilegious of him to post that? He’s just trying to provoke the Pope. I feel this depiction is more accurate. — upalag resists (@upalag.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T02:51:51.915Z