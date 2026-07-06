Trump Kicks Off July 4 Celebration With A John Birch-style Riff On Communism

Speaking at the Mount Rushmore kickoff celebration, Trump decided the greatest threat to American civilization is the John Birch Society's signature conspiracy - communism.

The Republican party is so bankrupt of ideas they turned to the despicable John Birch Society for their talking points.

There are no communists in the Democratic Party. There are no communists in the DSA.

Trump is so ignorant about political philosophies he has no idea what the differences are between socialism, communism, capitalism, dictatorships, etc.

Since a few Democratic Socialists won their primaries, Trump hopes Republicans have found a lie to help them in the midterms.

TRUMP: Yet, as we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack a generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism. There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success. These are not mere political disagreements like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 9-11. We're not going to let this happen to us.

Americans are fed up.

Americans are angry.

David Atkins writes about Democratic voters' anger, noting that the economy, a slowness to condemn atrocities in Gaza, and fury at Democrats' apparent inertia when it comes to fighting the Trump adminstration, even in their messaging! But, he says, this is the crux of it:

The connective tissue running through all of this is a sense, shared by many Democratic and independent voters, that the powerful now face almost no accountability for wrongdoing in any sphere of American life. In contrast, average Americans face a rigged system.

Americans are also furious at the Republican Party, which has refused to uphold its duty as a coequal branch of government, instead letting Trump run roughshod over the entire country. The GOP has been aided by the Kangaroo Supreme Court which has turned our form of government into a white nationalist vision of Putin's Russia.

The results of this unmitigated disaster is skyrocketing inflation, high gas prices and a stupid war with Iran.

If Trump's actions were a true description of capitalism, Americans would flee from it like a burning building.