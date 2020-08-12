Bill Maher's 'Eulogy For Trump' Gets Under Trump's Skin

A truism with Trump is that whenever something someone said about him really gets under his craw, Trump lashes out and projects onto that person the criticism made of him. In this case, Bill Maher's mock eulogy, with Trump at death's door. Now, Trump probably isn't going to kick the bucket any time soon, which is unfortunate, but his political life seems to be (thankfully) coming to an end.

Source: Mediaite

As the coronavirus pandemic, economic decline, and social unrest continue to sweep through America, President Donald Trump decided to randomly attack Bill Maher on Wednesday.

It’s hard to say how Trump’s attention was drawn to Maher’s latest program from 5 days ago, but if we look at the show, the Real Time host held a mock eulogy for Trump and wondered how the president would feel if he knew what people would say about him after he dies.

And Trump's tweet.

Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

As for Maher's Eulogy for Trump, here's some of what he said, via Towle Road.