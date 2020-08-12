Bill Maher's 'Eulogy For Trump' Gets Under Trump's Skin

A truism with Trump is that whenever something someone said about him really gets under his craw, Trump lashes out and projects onto that person the criticism made of him. In this case, Bill Maher's mock eulogy, with Trump at death's door. Now, Trump probably isn't going to kick the bucket any time soon, which is unfortunate, but his political life seems to be (thankfully) coming to an end.
Source: Mediaite
As the coronavirus pandemic, economic decline, and social unrest continue to sweep through America, President Donald Trump decided to randomly attack Bill Maher on Wednesday.
It’s hard to say how Trump’s attention was drawn to Maher’s latest program from 5 days ago, but if we look at the show, the Real Time host held a mock eulogy for Trump and wondered how the president would feel if he knew what people would say about him after he dies.
And Trump's tweet.
Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020
As for Maher's Eulogy for Trump, here's some of what he said, via Towle Road.
“Some men look at the world and ask, ‘Why?'” Maher began. “Donald Trump looked at the world and asked, ‘What’s in it for me?’ His generosity knew only limits, and he never once failed to put himself before others.”
“He was a devoted father who every day tried to teach his children the wrong lessons of life,” Maher continued. “Be quick to anger, never never let go of a grudge. See the worst in people, and treat them all equally based strictly on how much money they make and what they look like. So many wanted to speak here today, but couldn’t break their non-disclosure agreements. And our hearts go out to Melania who RSVP’d ‘maybe.’ Donald always said he knew she was the one the moment he saw her and said those three little words: ‘add to cart.’”
“As for me personally, I guess what I’ll miss most about Don is his dull wit,” Maher added. “He was never laughing. And when he made you laugh, it was always unintentional. But as a walking parody of himself he was a challenge to satirize and made me a better comedian for it. He died as he lived: wearing makeup and lying in front of all of us. So fly free, whiny little bitch. Fly free.”