Bill Maher's 'Open Letter' To Roseanne On Her Trump Fetish

Bill Maher gently chided his friend Roseanne Barr for supporting a hateful bigot and kleptocrat like Donald Trump. “You’re not Archie Bunker… you’re Bernie Sanders!” Maher intoned.

Maher's best arguments against supporting such a hateful, divisive figure used parts of her new ABC show which feature the Connor's struggling to pay for their prescription drugs. Trump makes that much harder, not easier.

Source: The Hill

Comedian Bill Maher implored his friend, actress Roseanne Barr, to admit that she "impulse-purchased a Trump" when she voted for the president and announced that her character on the "Roseanne" TV reboot would be a Trump supporter.

In the monologue Friday on "Real Time with Bill Maher," the comedian said that Barr's character, who rations pills on the show because she can't afford health care costs, was one of the Americans hurt the most by GOP efforts to gut Obamacare and reform the tax code.