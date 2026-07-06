Tiffany Is Bothered By Black Man Not Appreciating Slavery

Tom Tiffany, a white man running to be Wisconsin's next governor, is running an ad of a sound bite he gave at a sparsely attended event in someone's alley. In the soundbite ad, Tiffany says he has complaints about people like Mandela Barnes, a Black man who is also running for governor. You can already see where this is headed:

You know what really POs me? It's politicians like Mandela, Barnes, and others, and you're seeing it from the socialist left that trash America every single day. And they live off of America's birthright. What our founders gave this country, this great experiment that led to the most prosperous, great nation in the history of mankind, and they trash it every single day. Rather than creating a more perfect union, they want to destroy the union. That's what bothers me.

So what has Trump's Mini-Me so upset?

Four years ago, Barnes made comments at a campaign event about how awful it was that slavery was part of this country's founding and pointing out that Republicans were trying to whitewash it by banning the fact from being taught in schools. Radio squawker Dan O'Donnell, who would later go on to infamy for calling for Governor Tim Walz's assassination, took it out of context to rile up the GOP base against the uppity Black man who was running against Ron Johnson.

This wasn't the first time that Tiffany had gone after Barnes. At the end of last year, Tiffany whitesplained slavery to Barnes. It wasn't much of a jump for Tiffany to go from that to expecting Barnes to be grateful for his "birthright" of slavery. Ironically, Tiffany is against the birthright clause in the US Constitution. Go figure.

I suppose that Tiffany can't run on his record of licking Trump's boots; he figures hatred and bigotry are the only things he's got going for him.