Impotent Mike Johnson Feigns Ignorance On Trump Being Humiliated In China

Rep. Mike Johnson, the Speaker of high impotence, claimed ignorance when a reporter asked if Trump rolled over for Xi on the issue of Taiwan.

Whenever Jebus Johnson is asked to comment on an unpleasant Trump statement or action, he makes believe he didn't hear about, read, or see it.

During Trump's China excursion, President Xi warned Demented Donald about Taiwan.

"Xi stressed to Trump the most important issue in U.S.-China relations, according to a Chinese readout of the meeting.If the issue is handled properly, the relationship can remain “generally stable,” said the readout from China’s foreign ministry spokesperson.“Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” Xi is said to have told Trump."

A female reporter asked Johnson a simple question.

"On foreign policy, should President Trump have been more committal when it comes to Taiwan during his visit to China?" she asked.

"I haven't seen, I've been really busy the last couple of days, so I haven't seen the exact readout on how that discussion went," Johnson replied. "I've heard a couple little comments offhand of what he said."

Blah, blah, blah.

XI directly threatened Trump over the issue of Taiwan, and he did nothing but publicly ogled Xi. Johnson, who genuflects whenever Trump's name is mentioned, certainly knew what had transpired in China. Did a little birdie tell Johnson what he heard?

As Joe Perticone writes, "Mike Johnson’s speakership is somewhat different from all these. His overriding project has been to cede whatever power and decision-making he can to the White House, and this has, in turn, given shape to an unusual legacy, one defined by impotence."