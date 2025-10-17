Johnson Feigns Ignorance Over 170 US Citizens Detained By ICE

ProPublica released an explosive report t documenting that ICE has detained roughly 170 US citizens, including 20 children who have been brutalized in their custody.

When asked to comment on this outrageous behavior, Speaker Johnson yet again made it seem he had no knowledge of this report and instead praised ICE for doing a great job.

Johnson then brought up the election results to defend the criminal and illegal actions being taken by Trump and ICE. Winning an election does not give a president carte blanche over the US Constitution and all federal and state laws.

Q: Mr. Speaker, what's your message to the 170 or so U.S. citizens who have been detained by ICE? About 20 of them are children. And to your GOP colleagues, do you support ICE raids in the agriculture and hospitality sectors of your districts? JOHNSON: I'm not – I don't know what you're talking about with the children. I do know that ICE – Q: 170 U.S. citizens, according to ProPublica, were – have been detained by ICE so far since January. JOHNSON: I haven't seen that, so I'm not going to comment on it. But I will tell you that ICE is doing the job that the American people demanded that they do. If you look back at the election results of 2024, it was overwhelming.

This is the basic move by all Republicans and Trump officials who do not want to comment on any untoward action the Trump administration takes.

Johnson repeatedly feigns ignorance or has no knowledge of what is being asked, then moves on and brags about the 2024 election results or praises Trump for other non-relevant actions. Just because the border was a campaign issue does not mean you can attack US citizens for fun and for free.

Maybe someday the media can do their jobs and stop letting them get away with this.