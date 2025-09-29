Johnson Whitewashes Trump's Comey Prosecution

House Speaker Mike Johnson completely ignored Trump's firing of attorneys who refused to indict James Comey while demanding that Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute his political opponents by claiming it was a grand jury that indicted the former FBI director and not Trump.

Throughout this segment, Speaker Johnson continually obfuscated Jake Tapper's questions. When answering the first question, he repeatedly stated that Comey lied under oath, which has not been proven.

TAPPER: Just looking at the principle at stake here, if you can remove Comey and Trump out of the equation, as a constitutional attorney and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, do you believe it's acceptable for any president to publicly or privately instruct their Attorney General to prosecute a political opponent and go as far as firing a U.S. attorney if they don't bring charges because they don't think the case is strong enough? JOHNSON: James Comey lied to Congress, okay? He took an oath. He said things to Congress that were not true. It's called perjury. A grand jury that is not, you know, a nonpartisan, non-biased grand jury that was assembled looked at the charges, and they agreed, they voted, to bring an indictment of James Comey. Not President Trump, not the DOJ, but a grand jury. That's how our system works.

Whenever Trump or another Republican gets indicted, Republicans roll out the typical defense that a prosecutor can get a ham sandwich indicted by a grand jury.

The obvious point is that a grand jury would have never heard this case if Trump hadn't forced the entire Department of Justice to indict James Comey and remove those who stood in the way.

Tapper came back, and again, Johnson refused to answer and instead claimed James Comey weaponized the DOJ against Trump.

TAPPER: I mean, I hear what you're saying, but you didn't answer the part about President Trump putting it all out there for everyone to see on Truth Social after pushing out the U.S. Attorney, this conservative Eric Siebert. He wrote to Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, that nothing is being done about Comey, Schiff, and Letitia James, even though they're all, quote, guilty as hell. The President demanded justice to be done now. He mentioned Lindsey Halligan, who is now the acting U.S. Attorney. Bondi clearly got the message. She appointed Halligan U.S. Attorney despite her lack of prosecutorial experience. A few days later, Halligan indicted Comey. I mean, this looks like it was directed by the President. As you know, indictments are not convictions. Indictments involve a grand jury deciding whether or not a case can be brought. It's not a finding of guilt. The defense isn't even allowed to present a case there. Don't you have any qualms about any President telling an Attorney General to go after these three political opponents? JOHNSON: I would take issue with that. I don't think that's what he did.

Lying is a sin!

Speaker Johnson knows that is precisely what Demented Donald did. Johnson never stated what he disagreed with because he couldn't.

Speaker Johnson then turned into a MAGA clown and said, "But what I have qualms with, Jake, is the total and utter weaponization of the Department of Justice."

Donald Trump has weaponized the entire federal government against its citizenry. At the same time, he exacts vengeance on those political rivals and uses every means possible.

Trump deserved to be impeached twice and should never have been able to hold office again after he helped instigate the insurrection on January 6th.

Crying about his first term does not give Trump the right or an excuse for his actions today.

Johnson plays the fool to defend a corrupt narcissist covered in bronzer.