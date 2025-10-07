Steve Bannon: James Comey Arraignment 'Just An Appetizer'

Even though there is no case, the MAGA cult will try to exact vengeance.
By John AmatoOctober 7, 2025

MAGA influencer and pardoned felon Steve Bannon told his audience that indicting James Comey was just an appetizer for the MAGA cult and much more is going to come moving forward.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is fulfilling Trump's appetite for vengeance and indicting people who rightly tried to hold Trump in check during his first term.

BANNON: The level of depravity you're going to see in this FBI, and this is why everybody's on Thursday, I think Comey's going to be arraigned.

Ray, Comey, all of them.

Remember, it's just an appetizer what Comey's getting for lying to Congress and obstruction of justice.

That's just an appetizer.

So much more to come.

It's obvious that Trump, Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Steve Bannon, and others in the MAGA media all discuss what indictment Trump desires next and how to fulfill it.

