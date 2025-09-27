Trump Demands Indictments For 'The Radical Left'

During today's press gaggle, Trump, who looks as flimsy as film stock without his bronzer heavily applied, claims all "sick, radical left people" must be prosecuted and indicted.

He appears to be amping up his ire after he forced the DOJ to indict James Comey.

He was asked if he had a list, which he denied. Then, he was asked if he was worried that when Democrats take control, they would indict his personal leadership of the Department of Justice. He again whined about his time in office in 2016 and how he was investigated.

Q: President Trump, are you worried now that the next time there's a Democratic president, they will indict your FBI director or people in your administration? Well, that's what they tried to do, right? They did it with me for four years. They went after me. They went after me for four years, and that doesn't include the four great years that we had in the White House.

Democrats never went after members of DOJ or FBI.

A reporter asked if his indictment of Comey was about revenge. Trump has admitted on camera more than once that he fired Comey "to take pressure off" over the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election. See here, here, here, and here.

It's called obstruction of justice. And now Trump (who is neither stable nor a genius) has stirred up that hornet's nest again.

TRUMP: Is this more about justice, or is it about revenge? It's about justice, really. It's not revenge. It's about justice. It's also about the fact that you can't let this go on. They are sick, radical-left people, and they can't get away with it. And Comey — Comey was one of the people. He wasn't the biggest, but he's a dirty cop. He's always been a dirty cop.

The DOJ isn't even indicting Comey on actions he took against Trump! That only makes this all the more ridiculous. If anyone had a beef with Comey, it's Hillary Clinton.

Jeffries: "One could argue that what James Comey did 11 days before the election in 2016 had something to do with the fact that Donald Trump got elected the first time around. This is how Trump repays James Comey? It's all crazy to me ... what it reflects is a broader attack on… pic.twitter.com/1c8PutdoR8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2025

Trump forced this indictment and will force more of them out of vengeance. Every word uttered from his pie hole tells us so.