Once Again, Trump Admits He Fired Comey To Protect Himself

It's not the first time Trump has said the quiet part out loud...

Trump's new infomercial host Mark Levin held a Ron Popeil type interview with the former president Sunday night to sell his new book.

Of course, the "interview" was also an opportunity for Agolf Twitler to promote election conspiracy theories and peddle lies.

Twice Trump brought up former FBI Director James Comey.

Why? Why is Donald obsessed with settling scores from 2017? Comey's firing opened up the need for a special prosecutor to investigate his actions.

About halfway through his program, Trump singled out the late John McCain and bashed him over and over again for trying to undermine him. John McCain is deceased. Come on, man.

Trump said, "Don't forget, I fired Comey. Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me right now about a beautiful book of four years in the White House, and we’ll see about the future."

This person is not mentally well.

Trump needed Bill Barr to shield him from prosecution of obstruction of justice as Mueller testified.

Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers Wednesday he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president’s claims that he had done so in his report are not correct. “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller said.

About twenty minutes later, Trump focused on one of the favorite QAnon conspiracies. The Deep State.

"You know they call it the deep state. They've been in the justice department for a long time," Trump claimed.

Trump continued, "So you're coming into a hornet's nest. I was gonna say before, if I didn't fire Comey. They were looking to take down the president of the United States. If I didn't fire him."

Where did Trump get his information about this deep state? 4Chan.

Since Trump was so corrupt and inept he needed to create a shadowy cabal that was secretly undermining him. QAnon did that for him and he jumped on it.

So James Comey was at the center of a secret cabal against the seditious ex-president. Gotcha!

"I don’t think could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him because it was like a hornet's nest."

Trump went to his 'some people say' routine about firing James Comey, but he did it to protect himself because Comey wouldn't pledge allegiance to his hair, and Trump was worried Comey wouldn't lie for him.

Like Michael Cohen did.

How did that turn out for Michael Cohen?

Donald Trump's brain appears to be rancid cottage cheese at this point. It would be a sad thing if his narcissism hadn't severely damaged our democracy.