Traitor Trump Incriminates Himself

Doesn't everybody have a corporate car they don't report?
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
On Sunday, CNN's Jim Acosta played some video clips of Eric, Junior, and Donald Trump admitting to tax fraud.

The CNN reporter rightly called Traitor Trump's Florida rally a carnival show and said, "Trump seemed to be confirming key pieces of the prosecution's case against his namesake company and its CFO."

"You didn't pay taxes on a company car," Trump yelled. "Or a company apartment. You use an apartment. Use an apartment because you needed an apartment because you have to travel too far -- didn't pay tax."

"Education for grandchildren. I don't even know they have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?"

Trump knows the answer to basic tax questions and knows how to lie and cheat with the best of them. He locked that inside a tweet:

"Yes, people do know the answer to that stuff," Acosta shot back. "The people that put the Trump Organization's chief financial officer in handcuffs --they know the answer to that stuff."

Later in his report, Eric Trump repeated the same bogus claims and called them" employment perks."

Eric then said, "A corporate car, which everybody has."

What f**king planet does he live on?

Doesn't every American have a company apartment they don't pay taxes on?

Doesn't every American have a company car to use whenever they please and not pay for or claim it?

Doesn't every American pay for their grandkids' education and lie about it to the IRS?

Traitor Trump is caught red-handed and if we are being honest this is but the tip of the iceberg of crimes that he's been caught committing and admitted to.

But it's still a crime and criminals are supposed to be punished.

Trump's playing a con with his cultists, making believe that the wealthy can do whatever they want while regular Americans do not, one he knows he can get away with because so many people WISH they could do it.

Privilege for him, jail for you.

Discussion

