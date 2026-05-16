Trump’s ‘Slow Motion Heist’ Of $1.7 Billion Taxpayer Dollars

Trump plans to swipe nearly $2 billion from the U.S. Treasury to use as his personal slush fund.
By NewsHound EllenMay 16, 2026

Remember Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS? I don’t know whether somebody figured it was a bad look while Americans are struggling with Trump inflation thanks to his tariffs and unnecessary war, not to mention the loss of health insurance and food benefits thanks to Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires.

Whatever the reason, the tireless Trump Grifters, probably the only jobs taken seriously in the Trump administration, have come up with a new plan: Instead of the money going to – cough, cough – charity, President Billion-Dollar Ballroom will take the money and hand it out to anyone who was allegedly harmed by the Biden administration’s weaponized legal system. Think J6ers, presumably the ones not in jail for other crimes, who will be compensated for looting the Capitol and assaulting police officers.

Chris Hayes summed it up perfectly as “a slush fund filled with almost $2 billion of your taxpayer money to pay out to his MAGA buddies." He aptly described the scheme as a "slow motion heist."

We can hope that the judge who had been assigned to the lawsuit will outlaw this disgusting scheme. Hayes said that she has already expressed deep reservations about the constitutionality of the suit. “Think about what this is,” he said. “It's Donald Trump on one side demanding your money, and Donald Trump on the other side in charge of your money.”

The judge has asked six outside, independent lawyers to brief her by next week on the legal issues. “Because she can't depend on the Department of Justice or on the plaintiff here, on Donald Trump, because again, one and the same entity, effectively,” Hayes added.

Hayes described the brief, which MS Now has obtained, as “a scorcher.” The lawyers “cast many, many doubts on how adversarial the two parties in the suit can actually be.” For example, they say, “Specifically, the president’s capacity for control is extraordinary. President Trump's own statement suggests he believes he has control over the defendants and the DOJ lawyers charged with defending this case. The circumstances raise the specter that defendants and their attorney may instead be operating at the president's direction,” Hayes read.

“In other words, boy, it sure looks like a shakedown,” Hayes said.

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