SHOCKER: Another Pardoned J6er Arrested

Yet another pardoned January 6th insurrectionist has found himself back behind bars after allegedly committing another crime. Shocking, I know.

This time, the idiot in question is named Ryan Nichols.

In May 2024, he was sentenced to almost five years in prison and ordered to pay a $200,000 find for his actions on January 6, 2021, during Donald Trump's insurrection.

Nichols has a history of violence and was shown on video from Jan 6th, waving a crowbar and inciting others to violence. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Donald Trump pardoned him on his first day in office in January 2025.

That freedom appears short-lived. He was arrested this weekend after allegedly "displaying a firearm during a dispute in a church parking lot."

KLTV news reports that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 225 block of Heskell Oney Road in Harleton on Sunday after reports of a disturbance in the parking lot between Nichols and another man.

Reports are that Nichols confronted the man, refused to let him leave, and then brandished a firearm. Nichols, like out of some horrible TV show, raised his shirt to "display a firearm" and then placed his hand on the grip. All menacing like.

The victim was unarmed and HOLDING A LITERAL BIBLE.

Thankfully, a bystander stepped in.

Nichols was arrested and charged with "deadly conduct" for displaying his firearm in a threatening manner and booked into the Harrison County Jail, where he was granted a $3,000 bond.

WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?

Not display a gun; that is what he would do.