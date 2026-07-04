Trump's Fascist Friends Showed Up For His Big Party

Looks like some of Donald Trump's best fascist friends have shown up in DC for his big party! Heat be damned, ICE and lots of feds took a day off to show their support, donning khakis, dark polo shirts, face-covering gators, hats, and wraparound sunglasses. Oh, and they were carrying American flags and chanting Nazi rhetoric.

Who are they?

PATRIOT FRONT!

They are, as defined aptly by google AI, "a white supremacist and neo-fascist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally. Led by Thomas Rousseau, the Texas-based organization aims to establish a white ethnostate in the United States."

Here are some disturbing videos of DC Police (MPD) guarding their path.

In front of Union Station (the large train station near the Capitol):

Patriot front marching from Union Station right now. White supremacist and neo-fascist organization. Cowards. — Rafael M Batista (@rafmbatista.bsky.social) 2026-07-04T13:22:25.438Z

Capitol Hill:

The white supremacist group, Patriot Front, was seen marching through Capitol Hill this morning. — Washingtonian Problems (@washprobs.bsky.social) 2026-07-04T14:03:11.696Z

Near the Capitol:

Patriot Front spotted in Washington DC near the capitol — Johnathan Swag (@johnswag.bsky.social) 2026-07-04T13:22:35.901Z

On the metro (the DC subway, for those not familiar):

“.. Members of the group Patriot Front wait to board the Metro on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on the Fourth of July in Washington, D.C.” @reuters.com — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 2026-07-04T14:42:37.553Z

Pennsylvania Ave:

What kind of fascist hellscape is happing on Pennsylvania Ave at the Eastern Market Metro stop? These guys—seemingly all white, all men—have their faces covered, are carrying shields, wearing brown … — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz.bsky.social) 2026-07-04T13:43:27.676Z

Just a reminder, the DC parade was canceled due to the scorching heat. This parade was not canceled; they wanted the press. And the MPD gladly protected them, but kept the parade secret. So no counterprotesters.

Donald Trump's America, y'all. Nazis, White Supremacists, and ICE. The same - good people on both sides.