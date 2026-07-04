Trump's Fascist Friends Showed Up For His Big Party

Looks like some of Donald Trump's best fascist friends have shown up in DC for his big party! Heat be damned, ICE and lots of feds took a day off to show their support, donning khakis, dark polo shirts, face-covering gators, hats, and wraparound sunglasses. Oh, and they were carrying American flags and chanting Nazi rhetoric.
Who are they?
PATRIOT FRONT!
They are, as defined aptly by google AI, "a white supremacist and neo-fascist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally. Led by Thomas Rousseau, the Texas-based organization aims to establish a white ethnostate in the United States."
Here are some disturbing videos of DC Police (MPD) guarding their path.
In front of Union Station (the large train station near the Capitol):
Capitol Hill:
Near the Capitol:
On the metro (the DC subway, for those not familiar):
Pennsylvania Ave:
Just a reminder, the DC parade was canceled due to the scorching heat. This parade was not canceled; they wanted the press. And the MPD gladly protected them, but kept the parade secret. So no counterprotesters.
Donald Trump's America, y'all. Nazis, White Supremacists, and ICE. The same - good people on both sides.