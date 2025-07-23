Masked Men & Muzzled Laws: The Jackboots At The Surgery Door

..he’s a combat vet who came home from Iraq, and was distressed by the rise of white nationalist terror groups like Patriot Front and Blood Tribe. He decided, as he loved his country, so he had another fight, and it’s turned the lives of goose-steppers everywhere into something akin to a living hell.
By Cliff SchecterJuly 23, 2025

Kris Goldsmith is a real-life Nazi hunter. He’s spent years exposing hate groups and fighting authoritarianism across the country. So, no, not a keyboard warrior—he’s a combat vet who came home from Iraq, and was distressed by the rise of white nationalist terror groups like Patriot Front and Blood Tribe. He decided, as he loved his country, so he had another fight, and it’s turned the lives of goose-steppers everywhere into something akin to a living hell. His mission? Make being a Nazi “difficult and expensive.”

And with the white supremacist contingent a HUGE part of our Trump's secret police, aka ICE, he's now working on exposing the guys who do this shit:

"...there was Denis Guillen, a landscaper originally from Honduras, peacefully trimming grass outside this medical building. Guilty of nothing other than wielding a leaf blower without a U.S. passport. So the masked men with a penchant for unprovoked violence suddenly appeared. A request for a warrant? Met immediately with a refusal...what we have here is not enforcement. It is government thuggery under the guise of law."

Watch the video on what Kris is doing! We need more like him. With the courage to take the fight to these cowardly, Swastika-humping SOBs.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon