Masked Men & Muzzled Laws: The Jackboots At The Surgery Door

Kris Goldsmith is a real-life Nazi hunter. He’s spent years exposing hate groups and fighting authoritarianism across the country. So, no, not a keyboard warrior—he’s a combat vet who came home from Iraq, and was distressed by the rise of white nationalist terror groups like Patriot Front and Blood Tribe. He decided, as he loved his country, so he had another fight, and it’s turned the lives of goose-steppers everywhere into something akin to a living hell. His mission? Make being a Nazi “difficult and expensive.”

And with the white supremacist contingent a HUGE part of our Trump's secret police, aka ICE, he's now working on exposing the guys who do this shit:

"...there was Denis Guillen, a landscaper originally from Honduras, peacefully trimming grass outside this medical building. Guilty of nothing other than wielding a leaf blower without a U.S. passport. So the masked men with a penchant for unprovoked violence suddenly appeared. A request for a warrant? Met immediately with a refusal...what we have here is not enforcement. It is government thuggery under the guise of law."

Watch the video on what Kris is doing! We need more like him. With the courage to take the fight to these cowardly, Swastika-humping SOBs.