When We Need Germany To Teach Us About Our Nazi Problem

A harrowing, must watch documentary about our Nazi problem that our corporate media won't touch, so it had to be made where else...Germany, of course. Incredible work by Nazi Hunter Kris Goldsmith:

It’s a compilation of first-person footage recorded by white supremacist mass shooters—terror meant to be livestreamed, copied, and celebrated. One of those scenes is the Buffalo helmet-camera video, filmed as he carried out a massacre at a grocery store. Another, approaches a Synagogue. Yet another, murderer breaks into a Mosque. They follow the same formula: hate-fueled violence made for digital distribution. Some of us in antifascist research watched these events live as they proliferated in real-time across far-right spaces on the internet. All of of us have seen these clips repackaged, glorified, and reposted by extremists countless times ever since.

This is the first image World White Hate gives us. Not because it’s gratuitous, but because it’s honest. The documentary doesn’t look away from what fascist violence actually looks like in our time. It shows how terrorism in the U.S. is now designed for viral replication. It shows how the ideology behind the trigger pulls is being exported across the globe. And it shows what those of us trying to stop it are up against.

Over the past several years, I’ve collaborated with investigative journalists and documentary filmmakers to expose the growing threat of organized fascism in the United States. Many of those projects were shelved before release—or found themselves without mainstream distribution partners—not because the material lacked substance, but because American media institutions lacked the political will to support them.

Watch the documentary. It is so important, as we are not getting the truth from our media. And please continue reading Kris's hair-raising piece over at Substack.