Video Of Dallas PD Officer Shoving Egypt World Cup Staff Goes Viral

There have been lots of reports of World Cup teams facing issues in America due to insanely horrible new immigration policies rolled out by the fascist Trump regime.

Reports have included a referee from Somalia being denied entry, an Iraqi team member being denied entry, fans from countries being denied entry (even though they have tickets), Iran's team being forced to lodge their team in Mexico, and after each game, they had to fly out immediately. They could not stay in America overnight at all.

Now we have a viral video of a Dallas Police Department officer getting into a physical altercation with a staff member of the Egypt team. And it looks bad.

The video shows an officer getting into a confrontation with Egypt's team as they posed with fans outside their hotel in Dallas. The officer shoved Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan while posing for a photo with a young fan.

The Dallas officer began arguing with the staff member, with the officer shouting “Back off! Back off!” as he shoved the man backward. Hassan says, “No pushing, no pushing,” to the officer as the altercation intensifies. Another officer can be seen attempting to separate people.

Police claim that the hotel security team called them.

DPD spokesperson put out a statement saying:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media. [Yesterday] afternoon, the Dallas Police Department responded to the Westin at the request of hotel security regarding an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access. The situation was resolved on scene, and DPD met with representatives of the team to address their concerns. The matter has since been resolved.”

Uh huh.

Sounds suspicious.