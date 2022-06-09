Leading Michigan GOP Governor Candidate Arrested On Jan 6 Charges

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a massive mob of Trump supporters is holding the first in a series of televised hearings tonight. And arrests are still being made. The leading Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, Ryan Kelley, was arrested on Thursday on charges in the Jan. 6 attempted coup, the FBI confirmed to News 8.

Kelley was charged in federal court on Thursday for knowingly entering the U.S. Capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct in that space, knowingly engaging in any physical violence against persons or property on those restricted grounds, and willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States, court documents say.

Considering the Republican party these days and how extreme it's gotten, Kelley fits right in.

Via Detroit News:

Federal court records describe Kelley as being an active participant in the riot, climbing onto portions of the Capitol and encouraging rioters. The records portray Kelley as being under investigation within days of the riot and reveal that FBI agents relied on assistance from an informant who was helping the bureau investigate domestic terrorism.

Kelley describes himself as a "Michigan First" candidate, and no one is surprised. Kelley had previously said that he didn't cross any legal lines and left the Capitol when things got out of hand, but that's not true, according to videos documenting his behavior as he egged on the crowd.

If only, and stay with me here for a second, there was a ringleader to charge for his crimes of instigating the overthrow of a legitimate election. And he did that because he sustained a massive public narcissistic injury after a guy he called 'sleepy' whooped his butt on Election Day. If only. So far, more than 820 people have been charged in the attack, but not the guy in charge.

The FBI Statement of Facts is below.

Ryan Kelley Statement of Facts by Karoli on Scribd