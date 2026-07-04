Happy Fourth Of July, Trump-Style

A skydiver crashed Thursday night while parachuting into the Folsom Pro Rodeo.
By Ed ScarceJuly 4, 2026

Symbolic, no? And crashing with Lee Greenwood's 'Proud to be American' was perfect.

Source: Fox40, Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — A skydiver crashed Thursday night while parachuting into the Folsom Pro Rodeo, videos on social media show. Event organizers said the parachutist, Ross Vail, was uninjured and will jump again on Friday.

A video posted to Facebook showed a Vail skydiving with an American flag attached to his feet parachuting in to the grandstands. The crowd watched as it appears the flag gets snagged on a tree, forcing Vail to face plant at a 90-degree angle.

Exclusive video provided by the Folsom Pro Rodeo shows skydiver Vail after the crash walking on stage in front of a cheering crowd.

A statement from the event organizers reads: “On behalf of the Folsom Pro Rodeo and Choose Folsom, our skydiver Ross is safe and walked into our arena, post jump to a standing ovation. He will be skydiving into our arena again tonight, July 3rd.“

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