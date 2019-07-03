Fox News Host: Trump 'Owns' The Fourth Of July

As criticisms mount against Trump's hijacking of America's independence day for his own political purposes, his cadre of apologists from Trump state TV are ratcheting up their propaganda.

Earlier this morning on Outnumbered, Fox News Trump sycophant extraordinaire Jesse Watters proclaimed Trump cannot hijack Fourth of July celebration because he already owns it since he's the president.

Watters said, "He can't hijack something you already own. the last time i checked, he's an American president."

That is a talking point we haven't heard before. A US Pres. does not own any day or celebration on the American calendar. But to presidential fluff errors like Pete Hegseth, the Fox and Friends crew, Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, and Lou Dobbs, Trump owns everything.

Melissa Francis started off by wondering how we can politicize something without Trump ever opening his mouth.

After Watters proclaimed Trump "owns the day," he then brought up the fictitious price tag Republicans have placed on the Green New Deal to defend the massive expenses Trump is racking up for his partisan celebration.

"So to complain about the price tag is funny, since the green new deal costs $100 trillion. I don't really see with the big deal is. It's a celebration of America."

Jessica Tarlov explained how Trump already soiled his nonpartisan claims by handing out VIP tickets to the RNC and not the DNC.

Watters then responded, "That's traditional."

Tarlov replied, "That there's a partisan bias?"

"No, when there's usually a big celebration like this the party in power hands out VIP tickets to their people."

Tarlov replied, "Oh, my god. Okay, so Jesse Watters has proven my point here because Democratic presidents don't do this."

Watters was forced to hearken back to a completely unrelated event to defend his idiotic words: John F. Kennedy flew planes on the day of his inauguration, which of course is not Independence Day.

Jesse said,. "JFK did at his inauguration."

"We are talking about the Fourth of July, Jesse. -- We are talking about the Fourth of July, not an inauguration. you can't politicize it. It's supposed to be a time for all Americans to come out and celebrate our nation's birth. The president speaking -- I don't know if anyone has ever heard [Trump] speak in a way that wasn't partisan. He will talk about how big his win was, maybe he will say, "Lock her up!"

The other women on the panel tried to make a distinction about the speech Trump is going to make and wondering if he'll just keep it neutral, but the fact that he's running a campaign rally-type event is the problem. Trump's speech is the next problem.

Tarlov later said, "If this was President Obama, you, Jesse Watters be really upset about this. Admit it."

Watters said, "If Obama had tanks in the streets, what would I say? (Pause) He's trying to take over the country."

Case closed.