Fox Host On Trump’s July 4th Speech: I Felt Like I Was Having A Spiritual Experience

If former Fox & Friends host Anna Kooiman is trying to get her job back, she surely helped her cause with her ecstasy over Donald Trump’s July 4th speech.

Although liberal Juan Williams led the segment, his scripted introduction helped promote the State TV propaganda: “A Washington Post op-ed writer praised the president saying, quote, Trump made his critics look small during the salute to America, unquote. But 2020 Democrats, they still had some harsh words for the event.” Williams didn’t mention that the op-ed author is also a Republican Fox News contributor.

Kooiman spoke first:

I felt like I was having a spiritual experience. And I think if you're an American watching this and it didn't matter how you felt about the president before this speech, it was beautiful. It was incredible. … KOOIMAN: You remember when he was on the campaign trail in 2016 and he said I'm going to be so presidential when I want to be. I'm going to be boring. Well, he wasn't boring, but he was certainly presidential. He left his slings and arrows for a campaign rally on another day and another time and place. And I thought it was very appropriate, had the perfect tone.

On Fox News, it doesn’t matter that Trump used the event to line his own pockets at taxpayer expense, that he got basic pieces of American history wrong (more on that in my next post about this discussion), that he’s a pathological liar, a sexual assaulter or that he sides with Russia over the U.S.. So long as it suits the business model, he’ll remain Glorious Leader on Fox no matter what.

As for Kooiman, if it doesn't work out on Fox, she'd probably be a perfect fit for North Korea.

Published with permission from News Hounds.