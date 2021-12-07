Trump, Nunes, A Billion Foreign Dollars: What Could Go Wrong?

Anonymous (and probably foreign) donors give Trump a billion dollars, and he hires Devin Nunes to run the company.
By Frances LangumDecember 7, 2021

So Agolf Twitler is desperate for cash, banned from mainstream social media, and looking for a way back to executive privilege and presidential pardon power.

Enter a billion dollars of anonymous and probably foreign cash. What could go wrong?

On Deadline: White House Monday, Nicolle Wallace asked Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes about the latest bailout for the failed ex-president.

O'Brien also outlined the story in Bloomberg Opinion: "Trump is a former occupant of the Oval Office and is likely to make another presidential bid in 2024. He had his hands on the national security apparatus once before and may well again. The identities of the investors who just tossed $1 billion his way are of interest because anyone able to buy their way into Trump’s good graces by plopping a bag of money on his desk could sway public policy — which makes Trump a national security threat."

The story goes on to mention that Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and desperately grifty son-in-law Jared Kushner had no problem looking the other way while Crown Prince Bone Saw killed Jamal Khashoggi. For "investments."

And Ben Rhodes added that if this "Trump project" ever gets off the ground (it's a Trump grift so don't hold your breath) it will quickly become a superspreader of disinformation with or without foreign interference.

We might add that now that Devin Nunes is involved, there's no lie that won't be told to protect Donald Trump.

