MAGA Republican Introduces Bill To Put Trump On Mount Rushmore

"Growing calls to add President Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore," droned the cyborgs at Fox News. And that's just what performance artist/Florida Rep. Anna Pauline Luna did on Tuesday, introducing a bill to put Trump on Mount Rushmore. Of course, it's all for show, with no hope of ever being brought to the floor for a vote, but that's not the point. It's all about showing fealty to Trump and gaining favor with his devoted followers.

And in a way, I don't blame people like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna or the borgs on Fox News. They're paid performance artists. It's what they do. No, I blame voters who send people like Luna to Washington instead of serious legislators as they've given up on politics ever having any meaningful significance to their lives. They'd rather be titillated with endless bullshit instead.

Source: Boing Boing

