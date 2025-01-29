MAGA Republican Introduces Bill To Put Trump On Mount Rushmore

"Let's get carving!" tweeted Anna Paulina Luna enthusiastically.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 29, 2025

"Growing calls to add President Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore," droned the cyborgs at Fox News. And that's just what performance artist/Florida Rep. Anna Pauline Luna did on Tuesday, introducing a bill to put Trump on Mount Rushmore. Of course, it's all for show, with no hope of ever being brought to the floor for a vote, but that's not the point. It's all about showing fealty to Trump and gaining favor with his devoted followers.

And in a way, I don't blame people like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna or the borgs on Fox News. They're paid performance artists. It's what they do. No, I blame voters who send people like Luna to Washington instead of serious legislators as they've given up on politics ever having any meaningful significance to their lives. They'd rather be titillated with endless bullshit instead.

Source: Boing Boing

In a valuable use of Congressional time, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill to chisel Donald Trump's likeness onto Mount Rushmore, alongside lesser past U.S. Presidents like Lincoln and Jefferson.

The lack of Trump's face on the monument has been the number one problem to solve in America. Luna dropped urgent legislation on Tuesday with the rallying cry "Let's get carving!"

"I've officially introduced legislation to put President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore," Luna posted on X. "His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition."

The bill comes hot on the heels of other bills introduced to pay fealty to the greatest man on Earth. Just last week, North Carolina Rep. Addison McDowell tried to rename Dulles Airport after Trump, while Tennessee's Andy Ogles went for broke with a bill to let Trump run for a third term.

