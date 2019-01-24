Joy-Ann Reid: Taxpayer Dollars Are Not A Binky You Give To Trump

More like this please. Joy Ann Reid on Wednesday's Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, replying to a "both sides" argument about Trump's shutdown:

JOY ANN REID: ...There is a chorus of people who do a "both sides" thing. Both sides aren't moving. The problem that I think, you know, I see with that, just looking at it from a constitutional point of view, the money that Congress is given by the taxpayer is not just behavior modification material, it's the fiduciary responsibility of Congress to spend that money wisely. You don't just say just give him some money so he'll stop hurting people. That's not what the money is for. A wall does not cost $5.7 billion. It would cost tens of billions of dollars. How do people think he will get the next 5 billion? If he extracts -- if it costs $100 million including the lawsuits and the takings clause, is he going to come back 20 times and put people at risk of being evicted and hungry? In March, 40 million people will not get food stamps. Already a lot of retailers who normally take EBT cards, meaning the food you can eat, can't take the payments. People are going to be hungry, are going to be miserable. It's not behavior modification tools. It's not a binky. It's not there to make Donald Trump behave. It's money that the Congress has a duty to spend on -- no one, even Republicans don't think it's needed.

She only left out that it's the entire Republican Party that has failed to govern responsibly for decades.