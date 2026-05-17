John Roberts Has A Dream - And He's Livin' It

Ain't that the truth? And I have a few choice words for the Virginia Democrats and their timidity. Why should 4 people override the votes of millions? They should just retroactively close that stupid loophole those "judges" "found" and move ahead with the maps.

Oh, and by the way, Happy Sunday. Don't let my crankiness deter you from having your morning beverage of choice, sitting back and letting me know what's on your mind.

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- Karoli