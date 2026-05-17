John Roberts Has A Dream - And He's Livin' It

... and he's not being ironic. A cartoon for May 17, 2026.
John Roberts Has A Dream - And He's Livin' It
By RattMay 17, 2026

Ain't that the truth? And I have a few choice words for the Virginia Democrats and their timidity. Why should 4 people override the votes of millions? They should just retroactively close that stupid loophole those "judges" "found" and move ahead with the maps.

Oh, and by the way, Happy Sunday. Don't let my crankiness deter you from having your morning beverage of choice, sitting back and letting me know what's on your mind.

Our fundraiser is still on, and I'm not lying when I say that the difference between being able to keep delivering quality content or not is...you. So if you can please subscribe or make a donation (see links below) it would be very much appreciated.

- Karoli

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon