Hello, Goodbye Stephen Colbert

I know I'm late to the party on this one, but the finale to the finale so worth seeing.
By Karoli KunsMay 24, 2026

From the video description:

"The Late Show" signs off with two powerful musical performances back-to-back, beginning with the quartet of Stephen Colbert, Louis Cato, Jon Batiste and Elvis Costello performing Costello's 1977 tune, "Jump Up." As that song ends, the foursome are joined by Paul McCartney and The Great Big Joy Machine for a once-in-a-lifetime rendition of The Beatles' "Hello Goodbye," which ends with a giant singalong featuring the entire staff of "The Late Show."

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