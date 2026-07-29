Trump To Fox: We'll 'Beat The F*cking Sh*t Out Of' Iran, Somehow Still Losing

The formerly defeated, demolished, annihilated, and obliterated Iran sneak-attacked the US and Jordanian forces with ballistic missiles Tuesday evening, which continued into Wednesday, prompting Trump to go on an expletive-filled rant to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

The Associated Press reports that Jordan claims it intercepted five Iranian ballistic missiles targeting its Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a key US military hub for the region.

Yingst joined Fox and Friends earlier today and recounted his conversation with Donald Trump.

"President Trump reacting to that Iranian attack on U.S. forces overnight in Jordan, President Trump tells Fox News about Iran, we are going to beat the F-ing S out of them," Yingst said. "He went on to say, we'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating."

In a reversal of his promises to the MAGA cult about never starting any new wars when Trump was convinced to join Netanyahu's attack on Iran in 2025, he's continually made statements like Iran's nuclear capabilities have been fully obliterated along with their military.

"So clearly the United States is going to respond to what the President described as a surprise attack, Yingst continued. "He says U.S. forces had just minutes to shoot down these incoming Iranian ballistic missiles."

Sleepy Don has equated his attacks on Iran to World War II, the Vietnam War, and Bush's wars, trying to claim his war was over before it started.

This is not the case, and once again Iran humiliates the narcissistic and arrogant man running our military.

The Fox News chief foreign correspondent described Trump's meeting with Netanyahu and said peace talks with Iran continue and then finished his remarks thusly.

"And again, President Trump telling Fox News we are going to beat the effing S out of them and that U.S. strikes will take place against Iran in response to the surprise attack overnight against U.S. forces in Jordan."

I guess Iran has nine lives because Trump has obliterated them a handful of times already.

This begs the question: Will Trump commit war crimes by attacking civilian installations out of anger after he continually gets humiliated by the Iranians?

Toxic testosterone Pete Hegseth will do whatever Trump commands, regardless of their criminality.

Trump feels he is untouchable , so it's definitely on the table.