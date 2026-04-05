Trump Drops Unhinged F-Bomb Easter Threat To Iran

Here we go again with more war crime threats from Trump. Of course, Fox "news" is all-in as they played stenographer for Trump this Easter morning.

Here's their correspondent Trey Yingst who read off Trump's threat after telling the crew on the curvy couch that he spoke to Trump earlier that morning for 15 minutes.

YINGST: Yeah guys, good morning. I just spoke with President Trump for 15 minutes. He gave me some new details on the negotiations behind the scenes with the Iranians and what's going to happen if Iran does not make a good faith deal.

The president tells me if they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil. The president went on to say you're going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.

Now I asked him about the possibility of an agreement with the Iranians. He says, those who are negotiating on behalf of Iran have been granted amnesty at this time so they can continue the talks.

And the president tells me he thinks he'll be able to get a deal by tomorrow. He says, think there's a good chance tomorrow they're negotiating now.

All of this following the president's post on Truth Social, where he talked about these negotiations with the Iranians, will pull this up.

He says, quote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the effing strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell. Just watch! Praise be to Allah."

The president posting there on True Social about this ongoing operation and his new red line for the Iranian regime. Now the president also provided new details on what happened earlier this year as the Iranian regime took to the streets and slaughtered what the president tells me is 45,000 civilians in their own country.

After that took place, President Trump told me the United States sent guns to the Iranian protesters. He tells me we sent them a lot of guns. We sent them through the Kurds. And the president says he thinks the Kurds kept them.

He went on to say we sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them. And so a number of headlines here from my conversation with President Trump, all of this taking place more than a month into Operation Epic Fury and in the aftermath of that successful US operation overnight to rescue that stranded U.S. service member inside Iranian territory.

The president himself ordering that operation after the CIA came on Saturday morning and confirmed that they located where this crew member of an F-15 that was shot down on Friday was located. Again, the president making that decision to send in hundreds of U.S. special forces deep into Iranian territory and successfully retrieving that U.S. service member.