Ron Johnson Tries To Justify Israel's Genocide

Sen Ron Johnson tries to justify Israel's genocide by fantasizing about doing the same to Mexico and Canada.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 29, 2026

Sen Ron Johnson (QAnon-Moscow) tried to justify Israel's genocide to Maria Bartiromo by fantasizing about doing the same thing to Mexico and Canada:

When Israel has thousands of missiles lobbed into its country, what, what do you expect? I can only imagine what America would do if Canada or Mexico would come across the border and butcher an equivalent, by the way, it'd be about 50,000 Americans. I mean, we would wipe out those nations.

Talk about low-T! What kind of pencil-necked geek do you have to be to even think like that?

And if we were invading their land, pushing them out of their homes, and dropping bombs on the rest of them, y'know, Canada and Mexico might have a case for counterattacking. The fact is that Israel and the Arab nations have been at war for thousands of years. There is no justifying either side. The only proper goal is to work towards peace, which means admitting that everyone made mistakes and moving on. If you keep up this eye-for-an-eye attitude, you have nothing but a bunch of one-eyed people running around.

Sen. Ron Johnson: "I can only imagine what America would do if Canada or Mexico came across the border and butchered 50,000 Americans. We'd wipe out those nations."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-26T14:33:25.512Z

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