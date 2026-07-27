Ron Johnson Whines About Having To Deal With Senate Democrats

Sen Ron Johnson joined Fox to whine about how the Republicans can't get away with anything because of those meddling Democrats and how that somehow means that the Democrats are in control despite the Republican majority:

Well, first, let's recognize that Democrats have been obnoxiously obstructionist since President Trump took office. They refused to nominate or confirm his nominees. We had to end the 60-vote threshold on that just so we could staff his administration. They shut down the government for 42 days; they shut down DHS, refused to fund CBP and ICE. They completely blew up the appropriation process as hard as Susan Collins was trying to work with Patty Murray to fund the government.

Then they voted against the motion to proceed to the defense the National Defense Authorization Act. That's never happened in our history. So again, Democrats apparently want chaos; they think that'll help them gain power in the election.

And so at some point in time, Republicans are going to have to recognize, yeah, we don't control the Senate because we still have that 60-vote threshold. We have a majority in the Senate, we have a majority in the House, we have the presidency. America's expecting us to govern, and we're going to have to recognize Democrats will not help us do it. And we're going to do things on our own. That's why we're talking about a reconciliation 3.0, which will not be easy to do. It's going to be a very small needle to thread.

I've been talking to my colleagues. There's a number of different viewpoints. Some people are going to demand that it's being paid for. The House passed a resolution that pays for nothing. By the way, we've never paid for a defense supplementary before in our past; you know, we didn't pay for the hundreds of billions to Ukraine. When we pass those supplementals, are we going to do it when our own members of, you know, the finest among us are in harm's way? We've already lost 18 military members during, you know, since the Iran conflict began.

So, again, I'm a fiscal hawk. I would love to pay for everything, but if we want to get a result, I'm going to try and thread that needle, and there's going to be multiple viewpoints from my Republican colleagues. We can only afford to lose three.