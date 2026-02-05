Johnson: Democrats Want To Make It Easy To Cheat In Elections

Sen Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow), who supposedly is opposed to nationalizing elections, ends up defending it on Newsweek, while talking to Katie Pavlich of Newsweek:

PAVLICH: ...people like Chuck Schumer, who's the head Democrat in the Senate, so viscerally opposed to showing citizenship in order to cast a ballot in elections. ROJO: Democrats want to make it easy to cheat. Let's be honest, let's lay the cards on the table. They want to make it easy to cheat in elections. Anytime there's any kind of election security provision, they, you know, they haul out the old Jim Crow 2.0 phrase. This is their way of maintaining power. They flood America with millions of people. They make them dependent on government. This is how they want to maintain, gain and maintain.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

RoJo, the same guy who helped incite and then defend an insurrection, is worried about the Democrats wanting to cheat. RoJo, the same guy who was a mule for fake elector slates in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, is worried about ineligible people voting.

Y'know, after sixteen years of his bullshit, you would think that nothing would surprise me, but his hypocrisy still amazes me. It's a wonder why his head hasn't exploded from all the cognitive dissonance yet.