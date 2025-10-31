Ron Johnson Finds It Outrageous That The FBI Investigates Crime

Sen Ron Johnson takes great umbrage at being investigated for his wrong doings.
By Chris capper LiebenthalOctober 31, 2025

Sen Ron Johnson went on Fox to have another spasm of faux outrage over the so-called Arctic Frost investigation:

JOHNSON: Yeah, again, there is no legitimacy to this investigation. It's completely political, as has been the case ever since Donald Trump came down that escalator in New York back in 2015, 2016. Again, this is a weaponization of the federal government. We know exactly what President Biden thought about half of America, that we're all potential domestic terrorists, and he sicced his federal agencies. He weaponized them against ordinary Americans.

Again, there are 38 Wisconsinites that are targeted on that enemies list in the most recent documents we released. I know most of these people. They are God-fearing, country-loving, law enforcement-respecting individuals. They would never think of committing a crime. They're involved in politics because they want to save this country. They love this country. It is sick. It is outrageous that they would be on the Biden administration enemies list.

Yes, I see RoJo's point. Just because he's a known Russian asset that participated in a scheme to illegally turn over the 2020 election is no reason at all why the FBI should investigate him!

About those 38 Wisconsinites RoJo mentioned being targeted. I know one of the names is that of Vicki McKenna, a particularly obnoxious radio squawk show host. RoJo is a frequent call in guest on her show to help spread the current regime's disinformation. It's pretty obvious that these "patriots" RoJo is carrying on about are people implicated by their association with him. To paraphrase that old adage, if you lie down with Republicans, you're bound to get investigated.

Discussion

