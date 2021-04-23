Ron Johnson Criticizes 'Big Push' To Get Everyone Vaccinated

Ron Johnson sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people.” I would think the nearly 600,000 dead would be incentive enough but perhaps the Wisconsin sees things differently than most people. Honestly, who in good conscience casts a vote for a man like this? In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, arguing for more limited distribution of vaccines is the height of irresponsibility and assholery.

Source: Forbes

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Thursday questioned the “big push” to ensure everyone is vaccinated against coronavirus, putting him at odds with many of his Senate Republican colleagues who have attempted to close the partisan gap in vaccination rates.

In an interview with conservative Wisconsin radio host Vicki McKenna, herself a vocal coronavirus vaccine skeptic, Johnson launched into a condemnation of “vaccine passports,” a credential that would allow businesses to verify vaccination status. In the midst of a pandemic arguing for more limited distribution of vaccines is about the height of assholery.

But Johnson also went a step further, declaring he sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people,” arguing their distribution should be “limited” to those most vulnerable to coronavirus, and asking, “if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”

Johnson said he is “getting highly suspicious” of the “big push to make sure everybody gets the vaccine,” stating it’s “not a fully approved vaccine” but also arguing that the fact it is 95% effective means only a limited number of people need to be vaccinated.