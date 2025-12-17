Ron Johnson's Interference Won't Save Trump's Election Thieving Pals

Former Trump lawyer Jim Troupis and former Trump aide Michael Roman were in a Wisconsin courtroom on Monday regarding their charges of masterminding the fake elector scheme. But getting to this point hadn't been easy. Troupis tried to throw conspiracy theories into the mix and even got a U.S. senator to run interference for him.

It started last Monday when Troupis filed a motion for the presiding judge, Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland to recuse himself. Troupis claimed, without providing proof other than the word of unnamed sources, that a retired judge had written an order, which he allegedly passed to Hyland, who signed it as if it were his own.

At the same time, Troupis tried to get every single Dane County circuit court judge disqualified, claiming that they all had grudges against him that would prevent him from getting a fair trial. Not only did Troupis fail to produce a shred of evidence, but Hyland noted that six of the eight judges named hadn't even worked with Hyland.

Then, just days before Troupis was to appear in court on the charges, Sen. Ron Johnson asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Judge Hyland, based on Troupis's whackadoodle conspiracy theory:

Johnson's appeal to Bondi to review the allegation comes days before Troupis is scheduled to appear in court over the charges. "Mr. Troupis represented President Donald Trump in Wisconsin in the 2020 election and, because of his role as the president’s attorney, his life has been upended by unceasing political persecutions currently led by Wisconsin’s attorney general," Johnson wrote in the letter.

I'm sure that the fact that RoJo was involved with the fake elector scheme is just a coincidence and had nothing at all to do with his decision to try to interfere with justice.

Despite all of the shenanigans, the hearing happened as scheduled, and Troupis and Roman were bound over for trial. The third defendant, Kenneth Chesebro, will have his case considered separately. It needs to be determined whether statements made by Chesebro in cases from other states were compelled and whether they could be considered in the Wisconsin proceedings.