Sen Ron Johnson Is Finally Starting To Lose It

Sen Ron Johnson went on Newsmax to discuss the upcoming testimony from Jack Smith and proceeded to lose his mind:

HOST: What are you looking for most in that day when he faces the cameras finally?

ROJO: The truth. The full truth and nothing but the truth.

My concern about Jack Smith right now, he is completely unrepentant.

We have not obtained the number of documents that we really need from my standpoint before I want to haul him in and do a transcribed interview or do a hearing with him. Don't have a problem with the House Judiciary doing that as well.

He better be careful to tell the truth. He better not perjure himself because once he's testified, my concern is he knows what he did. He knows what wrongdoing he might have done. We're still pretty much in the dark. We just have not got that many documents in terms of showing us exactly the full extent of this investigation. So I'm concerned you may run circles around committee members and just not really have to divulge the full and complete truth.