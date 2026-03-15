You'll Never Guess Who Sean Duffy Blames For Problems The Administration Caused

Trump's Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy's interview with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo turned screamy shouty as he blamed Democrats for the administration's self-inflicted injuries. There is a lot to unpack from the interview since Duffy spent his time gaslighting the public, which is a common feature of this administration. Duffy has blamed Democrats for his job failures before, so this is nothing new.

"And in these places where this is happening, you're seeing really long lines, whether they're one-hour, three- to four-hour lines at airports, and I think if you stand in that line, it's one thing, Maria, if you're by yourself, but if you're with some little kids or any kids for three or four hours, it's horrible," he said.

On an aside, Duffy has nine children. Nine.

"And so you can thank a Democrat who cares more about making sure that the 15 million people that they let into this country under Joe Biden, that we don't have ICE that can actually look across the country, find those radical elements who've come into the country without, by the way, without being vetted, find them and deport them, this is what these Democrats want," he continued.

Wow, it's Joe Biden's fault. We've never heard that before.

"Going back to Democrats, you know what they really want?" he added. "They want to make sure ICE agents take off their masks. Why? So they can dox them, harass them, go to their house, to their children, to their spouses, and harangue them."

Trump’s DHS shut down Global Entry and PreCheck, creating airport chaos all on their own, but yeah, sure, let's just pin the whole entire hot mess on Democrats.

You see, obviously, it's our fault we don't want masked, unidentified goons snatching people off the streets like it's some dystopian action flick. And heaven forbid anyone object to the risk of getting shot in the face by said goons—who needs accountability when you can just blame the other side? Due process? Pfft, that quaint little concept apparently expired the moment this administration took the wheel. How convenient.