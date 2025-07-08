Coward Sean Duffy Lies About NYC Subways Not Being Safe

Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy lied on Fox News (headquartered in Manhattan by the way) that it is dangerous to ride the New York City subway again.

For years Fox News and FOX Business have been lying about the New York City subways. I rode them easily and safely last year when Maria Bartiromo was crying that she was afraid to leave her house.

The NY Post, which, along with Fox, is owned by Rupert Murdoch, is often quoted by Fox hosts as an "independent" arbitrator of reality for Fox News viewers.

CAMPAGNO: So felony assaults in transit have skyrocketed as of May of this year up 19% from May of last year and up 66% from 2019. Talk to us about your thoughts. We have a statement from MTA that said look subway crime is down, riderships up, congestion pricing is working and we look forward to the secretary wrapping his head around the facts. What say you sir, about how MTA is approaching their skyrocketing crime? DUFFY: I'm laughing, but it's not funny. So if you include the pickpocketers in those stats, yes, pickpocketers might have gone down, but assaults have gone up, to your point, Emily, by 66% since 2019. It's dangerous to ride the subway in New York. And again, if you're Kathy Hochul, the governor, or if you're MTA, you don't ride the subway. This is a war on middle Americans, working Americans who have to ride the subway, and these people don't seem to want to make it safe. -- It's just stupid liberals with stupid policies that impact the lives of New Yorkers. And again, if MTA or the governor don't care, DOT, President Trump, and I care about their safety as they ride the subways.

The American people should expect at least a modicum of honesty from cabinet members. That is not the case for the Trump administration.

Everything the Trump administration does is focused on feeding their craving for media attention and their assaults on their political rivals.

That includes exaggerating and outright lying about almost every issue to make Demented Donald appear as a Jesus figure.

It's sickening.