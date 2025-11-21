Sean Duffy: ‘Bring Back The Golden Age Of Travel’

US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has launched a new 'civility campaign' titled 'The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You'
By Ed ScarceNovember 21, 2025

Embarrassing on every level. I thought this was some AI joke meant to parody Sean Duffy, but no, it's real. Your tax dollars are being wasted on this sort of drivel.

Source: The Independent

Travel’s “Golden Age” is over — but we can usher in a new one if we all minded our manners.

That's the message from US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, who has launched a new "civility campaign" titled "The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You" ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

According to a U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) statement, the campaign is intended to "jumpstart a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel."

It added: "This won't just make the travel experience better for the flying public – it will ensure the safety of passengers, gate workers, flight attendants and pilots."

If you looked up the phrase "falling upward" in the dictionary, where a person who continually advances in their career despite failure and incompetence, you'd see a picture of Sean Duffy.

