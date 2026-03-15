Ron Johnson: Blame The Democrats If We Can't Kill Democracy!

Just how desperate are the Republicans to pass the SAVE Act? Well, Ron Johnson is willing to blame the Democrats for saving democracy if it doesn't get passed! He said as much to Eric Bolling on his show on Real Russian Voice, er, Real American Voice:

ROJO: The first point is if we can't pass the Save America Act, blame the Democrats. They're the ones that refuse to, you know, agree to vote for any controls over our election process to make sure that your legitimate vote is not canceled out by fraudulent act. That is Democrats, because that kind of control, the Save America Act, it's existential to their plan of being a one-party nation. So it's the Democrats' fault.

And what I don't want to see is if it's difficult or impossible for us to pass the Save America Act, the Republicans don't get blamed. Now, right now, you know, I've agreed with the president that we probably end the filibuster because the Democrats will. It's unfortunate because it would be nice to have the ability to block awful legislation from Democrats, but when they get in power, they're gonna eliminate the filibuster. I think we need to act first. A lot of my colleagues recognize how valuable the filibuster has been and are very reluctant to do that. So next best thing, let's get on the floor. Let's make the Democrats, day after day, for a week or two, defend why they are opposed to something 80% of Americans are for. And that's probably, that's really the direction I think John Thune's gonna go. So I think we will put on the floor. I think we'll control the amendment process. We'll try and improve the piece of legislation. President Trump wants to add things to it. You know, let's go ahead and add these things. Let's have an amendment. You know, let's ban boys competing in girls' sports. Let's ban the mutilation of children on the altar of transgenderism. So there's a way of doing this.

And quite honestly, in last year, it sounds like Lee Thune is pretty much heading that direction. All right, good.

BOLLING: It's kind of good news, but very quickly, we're kind of pushed up against a break here. Very quickly, is it possible that if Thune and you guys kill the filibuster, Thune's worried you might not get the votes? Maybe some Republicans that would vote against it? Is that possible? Is that what he's trying to protect?

ROJO: Well, again, what I've suggested at the start of this Congress, I suggested lunch. Let's just take a vote.

Let's vote to change the rules. Let's see if Democrats, knowing they're in power, will vote to end the filibuster. Let's see if they will do so when Trump's in power and we can actually pass on this excellent piece of legislation. It's the only way we have to get them on record. If we don't want to get rid of the filibuster, the only way the Democrats won't do it is if we put them on the record. So I asked the leader, just put it up for a vote for real change. Let's see where it goes.

BOLLING: Yeah. And again, a lot of times these things don't hit the floor in the House and the Senate because the leaders don't want to expose some of their own constituents. And that's what I'm hoping is not part of the case.