Psycho Ron Johnson Spews Lie After Lie About Migrants To Promote SAVE Act

Sen. Ron Johnson joined Fox Business Network and told lie after lie to Larry Kudlow to promote the heinous SAVE Act that will disenfranchise millions of Americans from voting by claiming millions of undocumented migrants with visas and driver's licenses are voting in US elections.

These are bald-faced lies.

"Show me your papers," is not the American way.

Republicans will smear anyone to federalize elections and deny U.S. citizens the right to vote, unimpeded.

Why Wisconsin continues to have Johnson represent their state is beyond me.

KUDLOW: I just wonder, is there a way to put a Voting Rights Act into reconciliation? JOHNSON: But to explain why Democrats are so opposed to this, their overall game plan, their overall goal is a one-party nation, which is why they flooded this country with millions of illegal immigrants, didn't care who they were, flooded them into sanctuary cities and states, plumped up their numbers in the census and members of Congress, and then opposed any type of reasonable controls to secure elections and make sure that your legitimate vote's not canceled out by a fraudulent one. Democrats want to make it easy to cheat, and that's what we need to expose. Right. KUDLOW: You even have the New York Post article today, which there are illegal immigrants, people who have visas, they're here legally, but they're not citizens, and they should not be voting, and in many cases, they do vote, maybe a couple of hundred thousand. I mean, that's a very sneaky way of doing this. It's got to be ruled out. JOHNSON: Yeah, well, Democrats have been relaxing controls over elections now for many, many years. They hand out driver's licenses, then make it automatic voter registration if you get a driver's license. So, again, they want to make it easy to cheat. That's what we need to expose.

Kudlow and Johnson use single and minor incidents and outliers to blow them out of proportion to scream voter fraud, which includes the New York Post article.

In California, if undocumented immigrants receive a driver's license via AB60, they do not have access to vote in any election. It's only used to promote road safety.

Federal Limits: Cards are marked with "Federal Limits Apply," meaning they cannot be used to enter secure federal buildings, military bases, or for federal identification. No Voting or Work Authorization: The license does not provide legal status, create eligibility for federal benefits, or grant rights to work or vote. Not a Real ID: It is not a REAL ID Act-compliant card

Elections have been left up to the states until now. Trump and his Republican cronies hate the U.S. Constitution and are trying to undo the protections it offers states when it comes to elections.

Scum like Sen. Johnson and always financially wrong Kudlow know this all too well.