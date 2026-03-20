Ron Johnson Says The Quiet Part Out Loud On The SAVE Act

Sen Ron Johnson was being the good little tool that he is and argued for the SAVE Trump's Ass From The Epstein Files Act when he inadvertently said the quiet part out loud:

They said it wasn't a legitimate election when Donald Trump first got elected. Four years later, tables were turned. All of a sudden, the other half of America was saying it's not a legitimate election. This is an unsustainable state of affairs. The only way to cure it is for common sense election controls to make sure that we have the integrity, so that no matter who wins the election, both sides agree that that's a legitimate result.

RoJo is saying that the only way to have "legitimate elections" is for the federal government, which is in Republican hands, to have control of the elections.

That takes a lot of gall for him to spew this bullshit, since he was one of the people spreading The Big Lie in 2020, even as he was trying to overturn the election with the fake elector scheme.

The only way to "cure" the elections is to keep the Republicans' hands off of it.

H/Y Nate Morris for the video