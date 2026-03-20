Ron Johnson Says The Quiet Part Out Loud On The SAVE Act

Sen Ron Johnson argues for the SAVE Trump's Butt From The Epstein Files because of the ability to control elections.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 20, 2026

Sen Ron Johnson was being the good little tool that he is and argued for the SAVE Trump's Ass From The Epstein Files Act when he inadvertently said the quiet part out loud:

They said it wasn't a legitimate election when Donald Trump first got elected. Four years later, tables were turned. All of a sudden, the other half of America was saying it's not a legitimate election.

This is an unsustainable state of affairs. The only way to cure it is for common sense election controls to make sure that we have the integrity, so that no matter who wins the election, both sides agree that that's a legitimate result.

RoJo is saying that the only way to have "legitimate elections" is for the federal government, which is in Republican hands, to have control of the elections.

That takes a lot of gall for him to spew this bullshit, since he was one of the people spreading The Big Lie in 2020, even as he was trying to overturn the election with the fake elector scheme.

The only way to "cure" the elections is to keep the Republicans' hands off of it.

H/Y Nate Morris for the video

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon