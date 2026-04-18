Ron Johnson: If Iranians Had Guns, They Wouldn't Nuke Us!

During a hearing about the Trumpstein-Iran war, Sen Ron Johnson started trolling legal expert Stephen Vladeck. All RoJo accomplished was to show himself to be the blithering idiot that he is. Keep in mind that this hearing was about whether Trump had the legal authority to get the United States into this quagmire of a war.

ROJO: I'm assuming you don't support the ayatollahs in Iran, do you think there's anything less than a brutal, tyrannical threat and menace to world peace?

VLADECK: No, but I also don't think that's the standard for when presidents have the constitutional authority to send Americans to harm's way.

ROJO: Do you think it would be a good thing if the ayatollahs were in the dustbin of history, that they no longer represented a threat and a menace to world peace? Do you think that'd be a good thing?

VLADECK: I mean, what I think and what this...

ROJO: You can't even answer that question

VLADECK: Senator, I don't know why what I think is relevant. Yes, I do, but I also think that this condition would be more interested in what the Constitution provides for.

ROJO: The point I want to make is they were a menace. They are an existential threat. I mean, they get a nuclear weapon. They've got missile technology.

VLADECK: And so law doesn't matter?

ROJO: Park a barge off the US, lob a missile up, hit off, explode a nuclear weapon, wipe out our electrical grid. That's an existential threat.

We had to act before we couldn't act. But the hope was, in acting, the hope is still there, that if we weaken the regime, the Iranian people can take control, regain their freedom. Why can't they? Because they've been disarmed. I'm getting right back to the purpose of this hearing. Because the Iranian people have been disarmed by the brutal, tyrannical regime within Iran, when are we going to finally learn that lesson?