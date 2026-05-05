Ron Johnson Threatens Us With A Good Time

Once again, Sen Ron Johnson (QAnon-Moscow) went on Fox and once again proved to the world why Wisconsinites call him "Our Dumb Senator." He was trying to scare people with what could happen if Republicans don't kill the filibuster once and for all:

The problem is, when the Democrats have the chance, they will end the filibuster. They want to turn America into a one-party nation. They'll pack the Supreme Court, they'll, you know, turn DC, Puerto Rico into states. They will nationalize our elections, automatic registration, mail-in balloting, so we need to stop them, and the only way we can stop them is to end the filibuster now. Pass. election integrity reforms so that only American citizens can vote, and you have basic controls over the election. So again, I'm just being practical. They're gonna do it, we ought to do it before that for the benefit of the American people. To secure our borders, to secure our elections, not turn America into one-party nation is what the government is what the Democrats would do with it.

Oh noes! The United States could become a happy, functional democracy?! Stop threatening us with a good time!

Now, correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't we under a one-party tyranny now? It strikes me that things aren't going very well under that one-party tyranny. If anything, what's happening now is a pretty good reason to give democracy a chance. Everyone voting instead of only the white people, er, right people; a more representative government; the end of Jim Crow. All that sounds pretty damn good to me.

On a side note, I think that this clip should be the gold standard for the expression "every accusation is a confession" in political science classes everywhere.