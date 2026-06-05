Kevin Hassett Now Claims Wall Street Doesn't Understand Trump's Golden Age

Trump economic cut out Kevin Hassett attacked Wall Street for not understanding Trump's supposed golden age economy, which is in line with his criticisms of everyone who complains about the affordability crisis, skyrocketing inflation, and fuel costs.

Today's job numbers were much better-than-expected, but that didn't have the desired effect on the stock markets Trump longs for since rate reductions are now in jeopardy while treasury yields spiked.

HASSETT: Yeah, it's absolutely a blowout number. And the thing that's most astonishing about it is, is we look at the forecast of everybody that surveyed at Bloomberg, and not a single person got this number right. That happens quite a bit. But the error from the top person to this number was about 50,000 jobs. And so, you know, right now, Wall Street just doesn't understand that the Trump economy is really creating an economic golden age. And another thing that is probably not going to make the headlines, certainly not in the fake news, is that the numbers keep getting revised up. So you remember under Biden, they kept revising the numbers down.

The only people who believe we are in a Trump economic Golden age are Trump, his officials, and spokespeople. Kevin Hassett constantly tells the viewers that anything negative about Trump and his economy is just temporary. It's been temporary for over a year now, with no hope of recovery any time soon.

To offset those lies, Trump cutouts say you should be grateful to be experiencing these temporary gas price hikes because we bombed Iran.

Even people in the MAGA cult understand how much money they have in their pockets and how much things cost.

Hey Kevin, when you're whining, you're not winning.

Claiming nobody understands the Trump economy means you've lost everybody, including many on Wall Street.

Trump cried on Truth Social, too.



Reminds me of a Law & Order episode from season 5, where a mother who suffers from Munchausen by proxy and kills her babies yells, "Nobody understands me!"

https://crooksandliars.com/cltv/2026/06/nobody-understand-me