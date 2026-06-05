Trump: 'If It Weren't For Me, There Would Be No Israel'

Trump, with his puffy eye and puffy hands, agreed to sit down with Miranda Devine of the New York Post. That should automatically tell you that he was going to be asked questions that were even easier than one of his cognitive tests. However, true to his nature, Trump wasn't able to handle softball questions without putting his foot in it.

When Devine asked him about people who claim that he was tricked by Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump responded by going on a rambling rant about Democrats, immigrants, and transgender people before really going off the deep end.

Well, they're just, you know, the enemy, they're just, you know, the Democrats, the UN, these are Democrats, these are people that don't know what they're doing. They want men playing in women's sports, and they want open borders so the world can pour into our country, and they want transgender for everybody, surgery, and they want transgender mutilization of our children. No, these are just words, you know, that's all they do. They're, that's all they're good for is words like, I heard that the other day for the first time. I said, " He tricked me? I mean, I'm the one that started it because, again, I don't wanna bore anybody, but I started because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon. Now, that pertains to Israel because they probably would have been the first one to get hit. There would be no Israel. Tell you what, if there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now. And it started off as when I terminated the horrible Barack Hussein Obama, the Iran nuclear deal that he penned, and that would have given Iran a nuclear, that was a road to a nuclear weapon, and I terminated it, which was lucky I did. And then I stopped it a second time with the B-2 bombers flying in and bombing the hell out of them. They would have had a nuclear weapon if I didn't do that attack, which, you know, somebody, very few people would have done it. If I didn't do that attack, Iran would have had a nuclear weapon, and they would have used it almost immediately.

OK, Grandpa, it's time to take your medicine and go lie down.

In reality, there was no immediate threat from Iran. And the Trumpstein files were not being held in Iran. However, that's not to say Trump was tricked by Netanyahu. Trump was probably all too willing to go on a genocidal rampage against some brown-skinned people. All Netanyahu had to do was coax him a little bit.

And all we got to show for it are gas prices going through the roof and driving the price of everything else up, too.

Good job, Donny. But at least they can play this video at his impeachment hearings.