Whistleblower Blows Lid Off DOGE Plot To Declare Millions Dead

The Trump administration came up with a dystopian idea (quelle surprise!), to reportedly cook up a plan to declare 2.7 million living people — among them U.S. citizens, legal residents, teenagers, and retirees — officially dead, The Washington Post reports.

The goal: weaponize Social Security's identity database to functionally delete people from the financial system, cutting them off from paychecks, bank accounts, and government benefits. You know, the kind of stuff living people tend to need to survive.

The scheme was exposed by Jeremiah Schofield, a 25-year Social Security veteran who actually had the audacity to look at the list. When he pulled a sample from the 2.7 million marked for fictional death, every single one of them was alive — including a widow receiving survivor benefits legally. At that point, agency lawyers gently noted that declaring living people dead might, technically, be against the law. Schofield agreed, refused to participate, and eventually left the agency in October.

He then filed a 49-page whistleblower disclosure with two Senate committees detailing how DOGE operatives worked to harness Social Security data as an immigration enforcement cudgel. The Social Security Administration says the plan was never actually implemented, which is reassuring in the same way it's reassuring to learn someone considered committing arson but ultimately didn't. Whew! Don't you feel better now?

The whole episode is, per the disclosure, the most detailed account yet of how Musk's DOGE team tried to turn a benefits database into a deportation weapon — with "financially erasing people" as the preferred method of intimidation.

The Social Security Administration responded with the kind of careful, anonymous corporate-speak that tells you just enough to be technically deniable: an unnamed spokesperson confirmed the 2.7 million people were not actually added to the Death Master File, and assured everyone that the agency has lots of policies and procedures and controls and integrity, thank you very much.

Meanwhile, Schofield's whistleblower complaint paints a rather more chaotic picture of what was happening inside the agency — career officials watching DOGE operatives waltz into some of the government's most sensitive databases. At the same time, lawyers raised legal objections that apparently needed to be raised more than once.

The most jaw-dropping detail: in an actual meeting, an actual DOGE official apparently said the quiet part, blasting at full volume — the point of declaring millions of people dead was to make immigrants so financially miserable they'd either leave on their own or show up at a Social Security office desperate for help, at which point they could be arrested.

It was, in other words, a bureaucratic trap baited with financial ruin. Schofield, a 25-year government veteran who had presumably seen some things, said it was the most shocking call of his entire career. This is a significant data point about how far outside normal bounds this particular brainstorming session had ventured.

Via The Post:

Being moved into the Death Master File can be devastating to someone who is still alive because it can cut off their financial access. Last year, career staff warned that falsely giving people death dates could be catastrophic, though the administration overrode those objections.

I'm sure MAGA is OK with this, right? That is, unless some of them turned up on the Dead List. By the way, we used Trump's stupid photo for this post because I couldn't find one of all of us dead.