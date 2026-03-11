Whistleblower: DOGE Employee Bragged About Stealing SS Database

The Social Security Administration’s inspector general is investigating a complaint that a former U.S. DOGE Service employee claimed he had access to two highly sensitive agency databases and planned to share the information with his private employer. This breach of security protocols could affect more than 70 million Americans.

The IG is investigating the disclosure and has alerted members of Congress, according to a letter by the acting inspector general to top members of four congressional committees reviewed by The Washington Post. The inspector general’s office has also shared the disclosure with the Government Accountability Office, which has been conducting its own audit of DOGE’s access to data, according to one of the people.

According to the complaint, the former DOGE software engineer, who worked at the Social Security Administration last year before starting a job at a government contractor in October, allegedly told several co-workers that he possessed two tightly restricted databases of U.S. citizens’ information, and had at least one on a thumb drive.

Elon's boys were stupid and careless in general, resulting in other breaches. There was another one, six months ago:

This happens after Elon Musk and his DOGE scam stole the entire Social Security database. Just a coincidence I’m sure. — Charles Johnson (@charles.littlegreenfootballs.com) 2026-02-18T17:46:44.373Z

https://bsky.app/profile/andil.bsky.social/post/3mfn4x4ysx22n