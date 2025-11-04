Oh No, Mike Johnson, Don't Threaten Us With A Good Time!

Mike "Jeebus" Johnson squirmed a lil' bit as he tried to oppose Trump's demand to get rid of the filibuster without turning himself into Trump's next target. Via the Daily Beast:

The visibly uneasy speaker was pressed at his daily press conference Monday about Trump’s all-caps Truth Social post urging an end to the filibuster. “I talked to the president multiple times over the weekend I mentioned, and of course the filibuster came up. This is a Senate matter. It has nothing to do with the House,” Johnson insisted awkwardly. “Everyone wants to know what my opinion is. My opinion is irrelevant.”

He then proceeded to share it, which is that Democrats would change everything if they were in charge! OH NOES!!!!

The speaker claimed Democrats would pack the Supreme Court, make DC and Puerto Rico states giving them four more Democratic senators, and restrict the 2nd Amendment and federalize elections. “There’s a lot of abuses that could come, and so that’s the caveat,” Johnson insisted.

Oh, he thinks those are BAD things! Democrats do not, and we must get to work making sure our elected reps are prepared to do the right thing.