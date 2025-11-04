Oh No, Mike Johnson, Don't Threaten Us With A Good Time!

Mike Johnson explains all the horrible, evil, no good things the Democrats would do if they were in charge.
By Susie MadrakNovember 4, 2025

Mike "Jeebus" Johnson squirmed a lil' bit as he tried to oppose Trump's demand to get rid of the filibuster without turning himself into Trump's next target. Via the Daily Beast:

The visibly uneasy speaker was pressed at his daily press conference Monday about Trump’s all-caps Truth Social post urging an end to the filibuster.

“I talked to the president multiple times over the weekend I mentioned, and of course the filibuster came up. This is a Senate matter. It has nothing to do with the House,” Johnson insisted awkwardly. “Everyone wants to know what my opinion is. My opinion is irrelevant.”

He then proceeded to share it, which is that Democrats would change everything if they were in charge! OH NOES!!!!

The speaker claimed Democrats would pack the Supreme Court, make DC and Puerto Rico states giving them four more Democratic senators, and restrict the 2nd Amendment and federalize elections.

“There’s a lot of abuses that could come, and so that’s the caveat,” Johnson insisted.

Oh, he thinks those are BAD things! Democrats do not, and we must get to work making sure our elected reps are prepared to do the right thing.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon