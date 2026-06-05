White House Melts Down As Sleepy Trump Gets Caught Napping On The Job Again

A video of 79-year-old Grandpa Trump with his eyes closed during an Oval Office "Beautiful, Clean Coal" event went massively viral, and the White House — demonstrating exactly the restraint and confidence you'd expect from a secure, well-functioning administration — completely lost its mind about it.

The Rapid Response account sprang into action after footage spread showing the 79-year-old president appearing to be slumped sideways and very much not awake during the proceedings. One post racked up over 8.2 million views, claiming he was "completely passed out at 3 pm," and preemptively trolled the White House by asking how long before they'd insist he was "blinking" at a very deliberate and presidential pace.

The White House then did the one thing guaranteed to make everyone forget about it: it took the bait.

"His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers," the Rapid Response account super eloquently replied.

His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers https://t.co/7VCNwVgQow pic.twitter.com/3zoCVEzsrY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2026

A White House spokesman was all caught up in his feels about the video when the Daily Beast asked for a comment.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the outlet.

“While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing ‘reporters’ push baseless conspiracy theories — President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before," he added while totally not being defensive at all.

During a House and Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department's FY 2027 budget, Marco Rubio was confronted by Rep. Ted Lieu, who played clips of Donald Trump falling asleep at official events for the Secretary of State. Rubio, like the White House, denied the video evidence.